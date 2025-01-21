PA passes 12 bills amid Opposition’s uproar

LAHORE - Amid uproar from the Opposition, which ultimately staged a walkout in protest, the Treasury in the Punjab Assembly on Monday passed 12 bills in a single day. The Punjab Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, began after a delay of one and a half hours. Right at the outset, the opposition protested during Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb’s speech, making loud noises of disapproval. The speaker, however, responded with sarcastic remarks. Responding to members’ questions, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the government had taken strict measures to combat smog, resulting in a significant reduction. “What the previous government failed to do, the current government has achieved,” she added. As the government began proceedings to pass the bills, the opposition intensified its protest. Opposition members stood on their seats, banged on desks, and registered their protest, shouting “Ooh ooh” in disapproval. In response to the opposition’s objection, the deputy speaker ordered a headcount to verify the quorum. The government successfully fulfilled the quorum requirement after the count. Later, the Opposition pointed out a lack of quorum again, but this time, the deputy speaker ignored their call. Frustrated, the opposition walked out of the House while the government proceeded to pass all 12 bills by a majority vote. Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the bills. The approved bills included:Alternative Dispute Resolution Amendment Bill, Prohibition of Kite Flying Amendment Bill, Criminal Offenders Assessment Amendment Bill, Education Curriculum, Training, and Assessment Authority Bill, Protected Areas Amendment Bill, Wildlife Amendment Bill, Water and Sanitation Authority Bill, Rawalpindi Defense Housing Authority Amendment Bill, Special Courts for Overseas Pakistanis’ Property Bill, Tianjin University of Technology Lahore Amendment Bill, Ameer Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan Amendment Bill and University of Technology Rasul Amendment Bill. Following the walk out, Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar said that pointed out the quorum as only 52 members were present. But the treasury passed the bills ignoring calls for lack of quorum. He pointed out that he had requested the speaker to consider their amendments, but he did not oblige. “Despite having a numerical majority, they are showing such weakness and behaving this way. They passed all 12 bills without considering our amendments”, he remarked, adding that the government bulldozed the Assembly proceedings with only 52 members present in the House. Also, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presented the report of the special committee formed in the Punjab Assembly on Gymkhana Club in the House. Reading excerpts from the report, the speaker told the House that the Gymkhana Club spanned over 1,090 kanals, yet its tax has not even been paid in double figures. The rent for the Gymkhana land was set at 50 paisas per kanal, and regrettably, even that was not deposited, he added. He noted that the lease agreement was so flawed that it gave Gymkhana an opportunity to encroach the land. “Gymkhana has also encroached upon 8 acres of Floriculture Garden land in Bagh-e-Jinnah,” he stated.

“I was told that perhaps I and a few others are trying to secure memberships in the Gymkhana Club. “I informed the Gymkhana Club administration that we already hold memberships from before our birth,” the speaker quipped.

He further stated that the rent of a 50-foot shop belonging to a poor person has been increased by 5,000 percent from Rs 10,000. “If the monthly rent of Gymkhana Club is applied to shops in areas like Kot Radha Kishan, Khudian Khas, Depalpur, Pakpattan, and other cities, there would be no need to make the poor homeless,” he noted. The speaker said that he would issue a detailed ruling on the Lahore Gymkhana issue soon.