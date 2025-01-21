Pak, Iran Army Chiefs discuss prevailing regional security environment

ISLAMABAD - Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in homage to Pakistan’s martyrs. He was warmly received, including a guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

Also, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance. During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. It was also highlighted that terrorism was a shared challenge and both countries needed to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The Iranian armed forces chief appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon.