Pakistan remains committed to China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is not ready to move an inch away from China despite the growing tension between China and the United States. Needing both the powers as friends, Pakistan has been making all efforts to convince them of sincerity. Islamabad argues it will not become part of any bloc politics. As Islamabad faces economic challenges, it can also hardly afford to take sides.

New US President Donald Trump’s policy towards China is no secret. Even before Trump, Washington never supported Islamabad’s closeness to Beijing.

But Pakistan’s commitment to China has valid reasons. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan and on top of it, continues to support Islamabad whenever it needs – diplomatically and economically.

Only yesterday, the new Gwadar International Airport, a $230 million project funded and built by China in Balochistan, was officially inaugurated. This is the largest airport in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the inauguration of flights from Gwadar International Airport as a significant achievement in positioning Gwadar as a vital hub connecting Central Asia, Eastern Asia, the Middle East, and Gulf countries.

He highlighted this milestone as a reflection of the shared vision for development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The PM praised China as Pakistan’s steadfast ally, consistently contributing to the country’s progress.

The Gwadar International Airport can accommodate 400,000 passengers annually. Earlier, the airport was virtually inaugurated by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

At the inaugural ceremony, Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for its support in the project’s completion.

In related developments, Finance Minister Mohammed Aurangzeb announced Pakistan’s plan to launch a Panda Bond by June to secure $200 million from Chinese investors and strengthen the country’s presence in China’s capital markets.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader strategy to pivot toward export-driven economic growth and balance of payments sustainability.

He also highlighted the second phase of CPEC as critical for attracting Chinese investments and fostering joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani businesses.

Pakistan and China have also advanced collaboration in space technology with the launch of PRSC-EO1, the first in a series of three optical remote sensing satellites, under a multi-launch agreement between China and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

The satellites will support applications such as land mapping, disaster management, and environmental monitoring. Pakistan is also participating in China’s International Lunar Research Station initiative, further strengthening bilateral cooperation in space exploration.

Separately, both nations have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth $250 million to enhance collaboration in the medical equipment and surgical instruments sector.

The agreements were finalized at a Business-to-Business (B2B) matchmaking conference in Beijing, highlighting Pakistan’s competitive advantages, including low production costs, abundant resources, and strategic geographic connectivity.

Plans for joint ventures, technology transfer, and infrastructure development, including a China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and a medical technology park in Islamabad, were also discussed.

Meanwhile, the fourth round of Pak-China diplomatic talks and the fifth meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Working Group on International Cooperation reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to upgrading CPEC, focusing on industrialization, clean energy, agriculture, and livelihood projects.

Both the countries have repeatedly pledged to deepen their “ironclad friendship” and elevating cooperation through high-quality development initiatives under multi-billion-dollar CPEC 2.0.

Pakistani government, especially the diplomats, will have to play well to satisfy Trump that Islamabad’s proximity to Beijing was not against any country. China may also need these assurances from time to time.