Pakistan’s Response to Terrorism

The US and its allies have left Afghanistan after negotiating with the Afghan Taliban, but Pakistan has been permanently plunged into the fire ball of terrorism. As a consequence, the establishment of peace on our soil has become a mirage and the regional archenemy has got a rare opportunity to fulfill its objectives of undermining our security. Whatever the circumstances persist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan at the moment is a link in this chain and internal and external anti-national forces are behind it. However, the Army Chief of Pakistan has once again reiterated his resolve that a decisive and full response will be given to those who disrupt the peace and order of the country. The enemy will try to spread fear, but we will not back down. There is no place for terrorists and terrorism in this country. This war again terrorism will continue and we will take it to its logical conclusion.

Apparently, security threats have been escalating across the provinces and tribal areas of Pakistan for the past few years. And 2024 has been considered the most dreadful year in this regard as 1336 civilians, including 754 security personnel, sacrificed their lives in terrorist incidents while 896 terrorists were killed in security forces operations. However, with the advent of the year 2025, the intelligence-based operations of the security forces have intensified and several operations were carried out against the Fitna khawarij in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and more than 70 terrorists were killed in the first two weeks. An average of 130 operations are being conducted against terrorists on a daily basis.

Undoubtedly, the defense institutions are committed to peace but those in power are merely doing nothing except expressing condemnation and condolences. That is why Pakistan ranks 4th in the global terrorism index despite the provision of best security measure to foreigners, civilians and securing border lines. The military sources have repeatedly convinced us that the shortcomings of governance are being filled by the soldiers with the sacrifice of their blood. If the shortcomings of governance are overcome and the police, internal security agencies and local administration are made proactive, not only can the responsibilities of defending the homeland be shared, but the law and order situation can also be greatly improved. In this regard, the National Action Plan imparts an inclusive plan of action against terrorism. The action plan clarifies the responsibilities of the government, administration and security agencies. However, instead of fulfilling the responsibilities, the government is pursuing revenge politics and is squandering all its time in taking actions against the opposition.

It is an established fact that national unity is indispensable for making the security and prosperity of the country invincible and this position cannot be accomplished without political understanding. If politicians continue to battle among themselves and propagate political chaos instead of delivering peace to the country, then how will economic stability come? Or how will terrorism be controlled? If peace and stability are to be established in the country, then everyone will have to play their part. If politicians are able to fulfill their responsibilities, then the defense agencies will be able to carry out the duty of border surveillance with more zeal. The defense agencies are the ones who are currently in charge of securing both the internal and external borders and people in positions of authority are enjoying their power and attempting to claim credit for all of the defense agencies’ efforts. This reluctance in government efforts to eradicate terrorism will not last long. The government will also have to improve its governance and perform some legitimate action because only then will terrorism be controlled and peace be brought to the country.

At present, the entire world is facing terrorism, but Pakistan is fighting the biggest war against this scourge alone. However, the sacrifices of Pakistan’s soldiers are paying off and the intentions of the enemies are being crushed. In the war against terrorism, the entire nation stands with its warriors and it can be said with certainty that the internal and external forces that are hostile to Pakistan will be defeated badly this time as in the past. However, it is necessary to keep a close eye on the handful of forces that are spreading discord and chaos in the nation and not allow them to flourish. People must also unite against all such evil forces that cause division in the nation. Until we jointly thwart the conspiracies within our society, how will we be able to thwart the external conspiracies? To eradicate terrorism from Pakistan, the facilitators of terrorism must be eliminated. In this collective struggle, politicians and the common people will need to support the defense institutions. Only then can terrorism and terrorists be completely eradicated from the country.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com