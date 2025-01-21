Pakistan secures $1 billion loan from middle eastern banks

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced Tuesday that Pakistan has finalized terms for a $1 billion loan from two Middle Eastern banks, with interest rates ranging from 6 to 7 percent. The agreements include a bilateral deal and a trade financing arrangement, both with short-term tenures of up to one year.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Aurangzeb described the loans as part of Pakistan’s broader plan to raise $4 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks by the next fiscal year.

Aurangzeb expressed optimism about Pakistan's financial prospects and revealed plans to engage with credit rating agencies to achieve an upgrade to a single B rating. "Ideally, I would like to see some action on this front before our fiscal year ends in June," he said.

Currently rated as "junk," Pakistan has made modest progress this year. Moody's upgraded its credit rating to Caa2 in August, citing improved macroeconomic conditions, while Fitch raised it to CCC+ in July following an IMF staff-level agreement.

Pakistan's financial stabilization efforts are supported by the $7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF), secured in September 2024. The first program review is scheduled for February 2025, and Aurangzeb expressed confidence in meeting its requirements.

Additionally, the government has requested $1 billion from the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) to fund climate-related initiatives. Discussions on the matter are expected to advance during the upcoming IMF mission, with Aurangzeb hopeful of finalizing the agreement within six to nine months.

The announcement underscores Pakistan's focused approach to overcoming financial challenges and improving its global economic standing.