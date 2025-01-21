Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan to host multiple Asian Development Tour events in 2025

Pakistan to host multiple Asian Development Tour events in 2025
Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has announced the return of the prestigious Asian Development Tour (ADT) to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s golfing journey.

The first ADT championship of 2025 will be hosted at the renowned Rumanza Golf and Country Club in Multan, celebrated for its world-class facilities and picturesque layout. This event marks the ADT’s return to Pakistan since its last edition in Lahore in October 2019. The PGF’s proactive efforts to promote professional golf have positioned Pakistan as a prominent destination for international tournaments.

In a landmark development, Pakistan will host two additional ADT events in 2025 under the banners of the CNS Open Golf Championship and the Pakistan Open Golf Championship. These tournaments, scheduled for September, will further enhance the country’s presence on the global golfing map.The events have been made possible through the steadfast sponsorship of Rumanza Golf and Country Club and DHA, Multan. Their support has been pivotal in turning this vision into reality.

Commissioner orders for making filtration plants functional across Division

PGF President expressed his delight and said that hosting multiple ADT events in a single year is a remarkable achievement that elevates Pakistan’s status as a premier golfing destination. He also extended gratitude to the Asian Tour and the sponsors for their invaluable collaboration.The ADT events promise to bolster Pakistan’s golfing profile and provide a platform for local and international talent to shine.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025