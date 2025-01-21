Pakistan to host multiple Asian Development Tour events in 2025

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has announced the return of the prestigious Asian Development Tour (ADT) to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s golfing journey.

The first ADT championship of 2025 will be hosted at the renowned Rumanza Golf and Country Club in Multan, celebrated for its world-class facilities and picturesque layout. This event marks the ADT’s return to Pakistan since its last edition in Lahore in October 2019. The PGF’s proactive efforts to promote professional golf have positioned Pakistan as a prominent destination for international tournaments.

In a landmark development, Pakistan will host two additional ADT events in 2025 under the banners of the CNS Open Golf Championship and the Pakistan Open Golf Championship. These tournaments, scheduled for September, will further enhance the country’s presence on the global golfing map.The events have been made possible through the steadfast sponsorship of Rumanza Golf and Country Club and DHA, Multan. Their support has been pivotal in turning this vision into reality.

PGF President expressed his delight and said that hosting multiple ADT events in a single year is a remarkable achievement that elevates Pakistan’s status as a premier golfing destination. He also extended gratitude to the Asian Tour and the sponsors for their invaluable collaboration.The ADT events promise to bolster Pakistan’s golfing profile and provide a platform for local and international talent to shine.