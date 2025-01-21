PHA to organise historic Horse & Cattle Show in Feb

LAHORE - In line with the vision of the Punjab government, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organize the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 in February.

The colourful opening ceremony of the event will take place on February 9 at the Fortress Stadium, while the closing ceremony will be held on February 23 at Greater Iqbal Park.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the event will feature 16 exciting activities, including the opening ceremony, float parade, flower exhibition, tent pegging & mounted archery, Kabaddi match, Rustam-e-Punjab wrestling contest, music & food festival, children’s festival, Sufi festival, adventure sports event, vintage car show, cyclothon, Punjab Industries & Artisans Expo, Horse and Cattle Show, closing ceremony, and public entertainment events.

These activities will take place at various venues across the city, including Fortress Stadium, Mall Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Jillani Park, Lahore Polo Club, Open Air Theatre Bagh-e-Jinnah, Hazoori Bagh, Lahore Fort, Expo Centre, Minar-e-Pakistan, and Abdul Razzaq Stadium in Shahdara.

According to PHA DG Lahore, Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 will be historic and will offer citizens exceptional opportunities for entertainment and leisure. He further emphasized that PHA is working with comprehensive planning to ensure the success of this grand event.