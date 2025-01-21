Tuesday, January 21, 2025
PM expresses grief over deadly hotel fire in Turkiye

Web Desk
5:13 PM | January 21, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in a hotel fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Turkiye.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the fire in a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in Northern Turkiye,” the prime minister shared on social media platform X.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the people of Turkiye, and the bereaved families mourning their loved ones. He also offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

The fire, which broke out early Tuesday, engulfed the hotel at the popular ski resort, claiming 10 lives and injuring 32 others, according to the interior minister of Turkiye.

