PM Shehbaz pushes for tourism boost through public-private partnerships

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to prepare a comprehensive report on developing new hotels and modern facilities through joint ventures and public-private partnerships to enhance tourism in Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs, the prime minister emphasized that modern infrastructure would promote tourism across the country. He praised the CDA's successful organization of international conferences in the federal capital, describing them as a testament to Pakistan's diplomatic achievements and restored trust among friendly nations.

PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of upgrading hotels, hospitals, and other facilities to host international conferences and events, ensuring high-standard amenities for foreign guests. He also instructed the CDA to enhance services for Islamabad residents.

The meeting revealed that pre-feasibility studies for constructing new hotels and reviving unused government buildings in Islamabad have been completed. The session was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, the CDA Chairman, and other senior officials.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz highlighted ongoing government reforms aimed at turning Pakistan into a prime tourist destination. Under a newly introduced visa regime, tourists from 126 countries can obtain fast-track, fee-free visas. He expressed confidence that these reforms would drive the growth of the tourism sector and contribute to Pakistan's socioeconomic development.

The prime minister also remarked on Pakistan's participation in World Tourism Day celebrations under the United Nations Tourism Organization, reaffirming the country’s commitment to promoting tourism globally.











