PM Shehbaz warns officials against negligence in Hajj 2025 preparations

859 km of protective fence on motorways either stolen or damaged, PM told.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reviewed preparations for Hajj 2025 and warned the authorities that no negligence in preparations will be tolerated.

“Hujjaj (Pilgrims) are the guests of Allah Almighty, therefore no negligence will accepted in terms of services and assistance for them,” the prime minister stressed. Chaired a meeting to review preparations for Hajj 2025 here, the prime minister directed to ensure all possible facilities and assistance to the pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj. He instructed to prepare a comprehensive briefing with respect to the preparation of Hajj 2025 and present it in coming days.

He also directed to present a detailed briefing on the selection criteria of Moavineen Hajj (Hajj assistants), their responsibilities and other arrangements. He said the best possible training facility should be provided to the pilgrims, besides ensuring selection of capable officers having good repute for Hajj duty.

He also ordered to take special care of residence, travel and other facilities for the pilgrims. “Merit and transparency must be ensured in deployment of the Moavineen.” The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and other officials. The meeting was briefed in detail about progress on Hajj Fund which was in final stages.

The meeting was told that similar to the previous year, mobile phone SIM cards will be provided to the pilgrims from Pakistan and that the mobile application for the assistance of Hujjaj was operational.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure swift repair work of all damaged protective fences on motorways in one month and initiate stringent action against those stealing or damaging the fence.

The prime minister chaired separate review meetings on issues pertaining to the NHA and safety measures on the national highways and motorways, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion emphasized that the national highways and motorways were the backbone of national development and the country’s economy. He said that providing the best travel facilities across the country was one of the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister directed to form a steering committee to review the work related to construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, construction of remaining parts of Ratodero-Gwadar Motorway and Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway, Karachi-Quetta-Chaman National Highway, and reconstruction of some parts of Karakoram Highway.

He also directed that the development work should be done on these important national projects on a speedy and priority basis.

The meeting was briefed regarding the ongoing development works on national highways and motorways. The meeting was told that in the first phase of Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar Motorway was in progress and the land was being acquired from Lahore Ring Road to Raiwind-Kasur Road. However, many districts of South East Punjab would be able to benefit from this motorway, the forum was briefed.

In a another meeting related to safety arrangements on national highways and highways, the prime minister directed to complete the repair work of all safety fences on the highways within a month. The prime minister also directed to improve policing and patrolling on national highways and motorways.

The meeting was briefed on measures to prevent theft of protective fence installed on motorways. The meeting was informed that there were 4,027 kilometers of protective fence installed on the motorways across the country, out of which 859 kilometers of protective fence were either stolen or damaged, due to which 36 accidents were reported and 178 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in the last four years in this regard. The meeting was further informed that legislation was being made regarding the declaration of motorways as a strategic asset, after which strict action would be taken against those who damage the motorways as per the law. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and relevant senior government officials participated in the meeting.

‘Operationalisation of Gwadar Airport’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday calling it an example of Pakistan-China friendship, said that the operationalisation of Gwadar International Airport was a great step forward to strengthen connectivity within Pakistan as well as the entire region. The prime minister, in a statement, expressed satisfaction as a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at the Gwadar Airport, making it the first commercial aircraft to arrive at the facility.

He said that with the inauguration of Gwadar Airport, another milestone has been achieved to link Gwadar with Central Asia and East Asia besides providing linkage between the Middle East and Gulf states.

The prime minister said that the opening of Gwadar International Airport would realise the dream of development of Pakistan and the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Today, we have come closer to fulfilling the joint commitment of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the development of Pakistan and the region through the CPEC. By the grace of Allah, CPEC started during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and is now achieving important milestones under his leadership,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire nation was grateful to the Chinese leadership and the government as the country always played a key role in the development of Pakistan.

He also lauded Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and his government, security personnel and military leadership for their tireless efforts to ensure the completion of the airport.

‘Modern hotels to promote tourism’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive report for the construction of new modern hotels and other facilities through joint ventures and public-private partnerships to promote tourism in the country.

“With the availability of modern facilities, tourism will be promoted across the country”, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting regarding Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs here.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of CDA for successfully organizing the recent international conferences and other events in the federal capital.

“The initiation of international conferences in Pakistan is the certificate of our success on the diplomatic front,” he said adding that the confidence of the friendly countries had been restored due to the continued efforts of the incumbent government.

The prime minister emphasized the need to further improve hotels, hospitals, and other facilities to host international-level conferences and events in the country.

He directed to ensure provision of the international standard facilities for guests coming from friendly countries.

He also instructed the CDA to further improve facilities for the residents of the federal capital.

The meeting was informed that the pre-feasibility reports regarding the construction of new hotels and the revival of non-operational government buildings in Islamabad had been prepared.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman CDA and other top officials.