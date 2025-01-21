Police arrest 15 criminals including drug smuggler

ATTOCK - Attock police arrested 15 individuals, including an inter-provincial drug smuggler and six proclaimed offenders, during recent operations. According to an Attock Police spokesman, the Attock Khurd police apprehended Khalid Hussain, a drug smuggler from Haji Shah, and seized 10.260 kg of charas from his possession. Hussain was traveling from Peshawar on public transport when arrested.

In another case, Police Station Rangoo arrested Hassan, a resident of Waisa, for allegedly attempting to molest a boy. Police also took six proclaimed offenders into custody, including Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Ejaz, Zamurd Khan, Ehtisham, Sultan Mehmood, and Rustam Khan, who were wanted in various criminal cases.

Additionally, Attock City and Pindigheb police arrested six gamblers, identified as Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Akhtar, Tahir Mehmood, Muhammad Ejaz, Adeel Ahmad, and Sahib Noor. Meanwhile, Hazro police arrested Hashtam Khan, who was involved in the killing of his brother over a property dispute.