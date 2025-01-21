Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive

Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
LAHORE  -  Lahore Police arrested 32 individuals as part of its continued efforts to tackle illegal encroachments across the city. Cases have been registered against the offenders at various police stations. According to police, arrests were made in several divisions: 18 in Cantonment Division, seven in the Civil Lines Division, four in Sadr Division, one in City Division and two in Iqbal  Town Division.CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the Lahore police were providing full support to the district administration. He emphasised that the campaign aims to improve traffic flow and ensure strict legal action against those involved in illegal encroachments. , without any discrimination. The CCPO further urged citizens to act responsibly and refrain from creating encroachments, as their removal significantly contributes to smoother traffic movement.

