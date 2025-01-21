Power bills: Nepra considering allowing multiple installments again

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority is likely to reverse its earlier decision of restricting the installment of the power bills to just one time during one financial year and is considering allowing multiple installments considering the revenue requirement of the concerned Ex-WAPDA Discos (Discos).

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has proposed amendment in Clause-III of the consumer service manual (CSM) which reads that “this facility of installment shall be allowed only one time in any financial year,” and proposed that “this facility of installment shall be allowed by DISCOs as per their revenue requirement,”. NEPRA has issued notice which reads that Amendments in Consumer Service Manual regarding payment of electricity bills in installments are under consideration, and has invited views/comments from all the stakeholders, and effected parties within seven days.

Notably, in June 2024, the NEPRA, through amendment in the consumer service manual (CSM) 2021, had withdrawn the flexibility available to consumers in the installment of bills and restricted it to only one time during one fiscal year. The consumers were not only screwed by restricting the installment of the bills to just one time during one financial year, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had officially allowed the power distribution companies to levy 14 per cent interest on the installment.

The Authority had approved amendment in Consumer Service Manual (CSM) - 2021 in accordance with the provisions of NEPRA Act and other enabling rules and regulations regarding extension of due date for payment and installments of electricity bills. According to the amended CSM, “if the request for installment of the current month’s bill is made then there shall be no markup or LPS if first installment is paid within the due date. The remaining installments shall be paid with markup @ 14% (per annum) on pro-rata basis. This facility of installment shall be allowed only one time in any financial year. The request for extension in due date for payment of bill shall be made before the due date. The DISCO shall generate computerized bills upon allowing installments and extension in due date.

However, restricting the installment to one per fiscal year was widely criticized by the consumers forcing the regulator to consider another amendment in its decision taken just seven months ago. The regulator has proposed that “this facility of installment shall be allowed by DISCOs as per their revenue requirement,”. The other clauses of the CSM will remain intact as no amendment has been proposed in the remaining clauses.