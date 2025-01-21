Prosecutor General takes notice of brutal murder of daughter-in-law

LAHORE - In a swift response to a tragic domestic incident, Prosecutor General of Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, on Monday took notice of an alarming case in Harappa, Sahiwal, where a father-in-law and his two daughters set fire on his daughter-in-law, Umme Kalsoom, following a minor domestic dispute. The prosecutor general summoned the investigative officer and sought a progress review of the investigation under the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act, Section 3(10)(C). During a briefing, the investigating officer informed the prosecutor general that the accused had been arrested and sent to judicial lock-up. However, the prosecutor general raised concerns over the lack of recovery during the physical remand and the failure to investigate the case under the Anti-Rape Act of 2021, which mandates the investigation of such offenses under a Grade 17 police officer. The prosecutor general also questioned the reason behind not pursuing the case based on legal merit. In response, the investigative officer was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the shortcomings in the investigation. Expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation’s handling, Syed Farhad Ali Shah issued a formal memorandum to the District Police Officer (DPO) Sahiwal.

, instructing that the case be transferred to the SSOI Unit for further investigation under the supervision of a senior officer. He also called for an explanation regarding the non-implementation of the Anti-Rape Act and related regulations in this case. Emphasizing the importance of justice, the prosecutor general reiterated that under the leadership of Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, the protection of citizens’ lives and property, along with the prompt delivery of justice, remains the government’s top priorities.