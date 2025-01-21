Provinces not ready to take over control of loss-making power companies

ISLAMABAD - The provinces are not ready to take over the control of loss-making power distribution companies (Discos), and have not responded to the offer of the federal government in this regard, as the financial advisors for the privatisation process of Discos will determine the value of the state-owned Discos by mid March.

Letters were sent to chief ministers and chief secretaries of all the provinces regarding taking the control of Discos, however no response has been received yet from any side, Secretary Power Division Dr Fakhr Alam said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Power here. Senate Standing Committee on Power, which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in chair, directed the Power Division to appoint new board of directors for Sindh-based Sukkur Electric Power Distribution Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) within a month.

Secretary Power Division Dr Fakhr Alam said that the Privatization Commission will appoint a financial advisor for DISCOs by the end of January, while the value of the power distribution companies will be determined in 45 days after that. He further informed that private sector will be involved in the sale and purchase of electricity from the ongoing year. The private sector will be able to purchase more than one megawatt of electricity of their choice, he added. In the first phase, LESCO, FESCO and GEPCO will be privatized during the ongoing year, he added. Senator Faraz suggested bundling performing and underperforming companies to attract investors.

The secretary further informed that they are clearing the balance sheets of XWDISCOS, transferring the Discos properties to them and shares from WAPDA to the distribution companies. ”Letters have been written to the provincial chief secretaries to transfer the properties of Discos to their names, while work to transfer their shares from WAPDA to the name of the government is in progress,” the secretary maintained. He said that hopefully the employees of Discos will be retained after privatization.

Secretary Power said that the performance of the companies has improved due to the appointment of new boards of Discos, the bill recovery has reached 95 percent. “Why new boards were not appointed in HESCO and SEPCO?” Senator Aslam Abru asked and added that the existing boards are trying to install their favorite people as CEOs. The committee directed the Power Division to appoint new boards of both companies within a month. The committee also stopped the government from the implementation on the decisions of the existing boards.

The secretary provided an update on cost-saving measures, highlighting the renegotiation and termination of contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Five IPPs have been shut down, yielding savings of Rs411 billion, while revised agreements with eight bagasse-based power plants have cut Rs238 billion by eliminating dollar-based contracts. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the termination of agreements with 15 take-or-pay IPPs, resulting in total projected savings of Rs802 billion. These plants will now only receive payments for operational use, significantly reducing the financial burden.

Senator Shibli Faraz criticized the lack of strategic planning within power sector institutions, urging the establishment of a dedicated think tank to tackle systemic inefficiencies. “Planning is critical to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past,” Faraz emphasized, pointing to issues with IPPs and rising energy costs. He also called out the government for penalizing small-scale solar energy producers, questioning its claims of offering the cheapest electricity in the region. “Exports cannot grow unless we bring electricity costs down,” he remarked. Faraz also expressed frustration over the lack of follow-up on a previous report he presented on circular debt. “Was it a fairy tale or nonsense? We need clarity,” he demanded, urging the committee to revisit the report for actionable insights.

The committee also discussed a public petition regarding the restructuring of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC). The Power Division secretary explained plans to split the NTDC into smaller, more efficient units. Engineers will remain with the national grid company, while project execution and infrastructure development will fall under the new energy company. It was informed that the government has established the Energy Infrastructure Development and Management Company to address long-standing inefficiencies in Pakistan’s power sector. The company will oversee feasibility studies, manage grid station assets, and engage with donors to streamline project execution.

The appointment of its Board of Governors (BoG) is being appointed from private sector. We are also introducing power market. We have joined market operation wing from CPPA and system operator wing from the NTDC, and formed Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO). NTDC chairman Fayaz Chaudhry has been assigned the task and by March this year will submit its plan, secretary said. The committee also decided to invite him in next meeting for a detailed briefing. Besides, this year, the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) will be introduced, where there will be no role of CPPA and multiple buyers and sellers in the energy sector will independently trade contracts. The secretary however said that it is a best practice, and we will open it in a limited and phased manner initially. We are opening up the market for the private sector, he said.

The secretary highlighted this initiative as part of efforts to modernize infrastructure and improve operational efficiency. The committee also reviewed restructuring plans for the NTDC, aiming to split it into smaller, more efficient units for better management. The committee recommended a detailed review of CEO and management appointments in DISCOs, ensuring merit-based selections within a month. It also called for a report on the removal of SEPCO’s executive engineer due to corruption allegations, with findings expected within 15 days.