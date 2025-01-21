PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 572 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 572.73 points, a positive change of 0.50 percent, closing at 115,844.82 points as compared to 115,272.08 points on the last trading day. A total of 675,046,602 shares were traded during the day as compared to 549,584,585 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs37.533 billion against Rs35.931 billion on the last trading day. As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 241 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 56 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with 59,473,543 shares at Rs23.23 per share, Bank Makramah with 57,800,421 shares at Rs3.40 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 56,891,848 shares at Rs1.87 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs166.92 per share, closing at Rs2,986.68, whereas runner-up was Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited with Rs23.90 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,515.49.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs148.50 per share price, closing at Rs21,849.50, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs34.49 rise in its per share price to Rs698.11.