Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Punjab enforces comprehensive ban on kite flying

Web Desk
3:07 PM | January 21, 2025
Regional, Lahore

The Punjab Assembly has approved the amended Kite Flying Prohibition Act 2024, implementing a province-wide ban on kite flying and related activities.

The legislation imposes strict penalties for violations. Individuals caught flying kites can face 3 to 5 years of imprisonment, fines up to Rs2 million, or both. Those involved in the manufacturing or transportation of kites may face 5 to 7 years in prison, fines up to Rs5 million, or both.

Minors caught flying kites will be fined Rs50,000 for the first offense and Rs100,000 for subsequent violations. Penalties for manufacturers, sellers, and transporters range between Rs500,000 and Rs5 million.

This stringent law follows several tragic incidents caused by sharp kite strings, which have claimed numerous lives. The new measures aim to ensure public safety and prevent further casualties.

The resolution, presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hina Parvez Butt, called for kite flying and related offenses to be declared non-bailable. It also urged the judiciary to deny bail to individuals charged under the new provisions.

Web Desk

