Punjab fully focused on improving health sector: Kh Salman

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Punjab government is fully focused on improving the health sector and efforts are being made to provide the best health facilities to the people. He was addressing the the senior doctors at the Pakistan Medical Association House on Monday. On this occasion, President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab Dr. Kamran Sheikh, PMA Central President Professor Izhar Chaudhry, Patron PMA Professor Ashraf Nizami, President Lahore Professor Shahid Malik, Professor Khalid Mahmood, Dr. Nadir, Dr. Salman Kazmi, Dr. Bushra Haq, Captain (Retired) Arshad Humayun, Dr. Iram Shahzadi, Dr. Wajid, Professor Ali and other officials were present. Khawaja Salman Rafique and PMA office bearers had a fruitful discussion on solving the problems of the medical community, modern reforms for the improvement of the health system, non-discriminatory action against fraudsters, point of sale, and other issues. The Health Minister praised PMA for its contribution towards the betterment of the doctors’ community. He stated that the Punjab Healthcare Commission has been directed to take strict action against quacks, the enemies of innocent humanity.