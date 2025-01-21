Punjab Governor offers condolences to Mian Amer Mahmood on Mother-in-Law's demise

Punjab Governor visited the residence of Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood to extend his heartfelt condolences on the passing of his mother-in-law.

During the visit, the governor expressed his deep sympathies to Mian Amer Mahmood and his family, offering prayers for the departed soul.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your mother-in-law. Her loss is profound; may Allah grant you patience,” said Sardar Saleem Haider.

He further added, “In this moment of grief, we stand with the bereaved family. May Allah bless the departed soul with a high place in His mercy and grant the family strength to bear this loss.”