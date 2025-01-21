Punjab introduces new groups in matric curriculum

In a historic reform, the Punjab School Education Department has introduced new subject groups for matriculation examinations, breaking away from the conventional science and arts streams.

Secretary of School Education Punjab, Khalid Naeem Wattoo, announced that students can now choose from diverse fields, including health sciences, agriculture, information technology (IT), and entrepreneurship. This marks the first major change in Pakistan's education system in seven decades, aiming to align the curriculum with international standards and provide career-focused learning opportunities.

"We have introduced four new groups: agriculture, IT, fashion designing, and health sciences, with a significant emphasis on practical learning. Thirty marks will be allocated for theory and 40 for practicals," Wattoo stated.

He further clarified that no new hiring would be required, as existing teachers will receive specialized training to teach the updated curriculum. "We already have qualified teachers, including engineers and computer instructors, who will be equipped to handle these new subjects," he added.

The matriculation exam structure will retain its total of 1,100 marks, incorporating the new subjects within this framework. Students will select their subject group at the start of ninth grade, enabling a focused approach to their chosen field during secondary education.