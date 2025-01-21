Punjab tourism department to introduce tourism app

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department Punjab Farid Ahmad Tarar disclosed that department is set to launch a ‘Crowd Sourcing’ project, inviting vloggers to compete in showcasing the province’s hidden gems, alongside a dedicated Tourism app to unlock Punjab’s untapped tourism potential. In an exclusive interview with PTV News, Secretary Tourism revealed that the crowd sourcing project will feature brand ambassadors and influencers who will participate through vlogs. These participants will be given the opportunity to compete and explore the hidden gems of Punjab, showcasing their experiences and discoveries through their vlogs, thereby promoting the country’s untapped tourism potential. The Department is also gearing up to launch a comprehensive database tourism app within the next few months, under the supervision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he said. The app will also feature a range of convenient tools, including a digital map and transport services, making it easier for tourists to navigate and explore the province, he mentioned. This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s efforts to promote tourism and showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, he said, adding, by leveraging technology and providing a seamless user experience, the app is expected to attract more tourists to Punjab and boost the local economy. To address concerns about tourist security, the Department plans to register all tour operators, adding, this initiative aims to ensure that tourists have a safe and enjoyable experience in Punjab. By registering tour operators, the department can better monitor and regulate their activities, thereby minimizing potential risks to tourists, he said. This move is part of the department’s broader efforts to promote responsible tourism and provide a secure environment for visitors, he added. To another question, he explained that Pakistan is taking significant steps to enhance security and cultural exchange programs, with a focus on promoting religious tourism. One notable example is the introduction of one-window facilities for Sikh Yatris visiting the Kartarpur Corridor, he said, adding that this initiative aims to provide a seamless and convenient experience for pilgrims. Sikh Yatris can now register online, eliminating the need for lengthy paperwork and queues, he said, adding, a dedicated facility has been set up to provide all necessary services, including registration, security clearance and customs facilities, under one roof, State-of-the-art security systems have been installed to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims. The Secretary Tourism has appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts, highlighting the increase in tourist numbers this year.