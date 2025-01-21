Railway tracks and delays

Pakistan Railways’ tracks are a major source of annoyance. Not a single track is fit for efficient railway operations. Train drivers are compelled to maintain low speeds due to the broken infrastructure of the tracks. This is the primary reason for train delays.

There is no proper system or community effort to address the issues plaguing the railway tracks. Additionally, unnecessary stops at smaller stations are frequently made, often without justification. For instance, the Rehman Baba Express officially has 14 stops in Sindh, yet it is forced to halt at over 20 locations due to mismanagement. No one is taking action against this mismanagement within Pakistan Railways.

The chief reason for delays lies in the poor condition of the tracks. These tracks are not suitable for high-speed trains, resulting in delayed arrivals at each station. Commuters are understandably frustrated when trains arrive later than scheduled. A community meeting should be convened to address these issues and find a resolution to the persistent delays.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.