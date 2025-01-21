Rawalpindi installs first pedestrians crossing signal

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi’s traffic police achieved a significant milestone on Monday with the installation of the city’s first-ever pedestrian crossing e-signal at GPO Chowk on Mall Road. The GPO intersection, one of the busiest crossings in the city, has long been a point of concern for both pedestrians and motorists. Traffic congestion at this spot had worsened recently, partly due to the closure of nearby Bank Road for vehicular traffic.

A press release from the traffic police highlighted that the new e-signal aims to ensure pedestrian safety while improving the flow of vehicular traffic. This development is the result of the persistent efforts of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima, who emphasized that the new system would help pedestrians cross the road safely while maintaining smooth traffic movement at this busy intersection.

The CTO described the installation of the e-signal as a significant step toward modernizing the city’s infrastructure and enhancing pedestrian safety. She also mentioned plans to install similar signals at other high-traffic crossings in the city.

The introduction of the pedestrian signal also aims to raise awareness among motorists about pedestrian safety. CTO Fatima stated that this initiative would teach drivers to be more mindful of pedestrians while crossing the streets. She believes this step could set a positive example for other cities to follow.

As part of the initiative, the traffic police have launched awareness campaigns through social and conventional media to educate the public on how to use the pedestrian signals correctly. Fatima emphasized that the success of the e-signal would depend on citizens’ adherence to traffic rules.

Notably, developed countries have long used such pedestrian crossing signals. According to Wikipedia, the first-ever pedestrian crossing signal was installed in Bridge Street, Westminster, London, in December 1868.