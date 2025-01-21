RDA issues notices to owners of illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi - The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) department of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) issued notices on Monday to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the illegal housing scheme Park View City Phase-II, as well as to the owners of a land subdivision adjacent to the Gulraiz Housing Scheme. The notices were issued due to illegal marketing, advertising, booking of plots, and ongoing development activities without the required approvals from the RDA.

The press release from RDA highlighted that these activities violated Section 12(5) of the Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976, and Rule 4 of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

The unapproved development of these projects is seen as a direct threat to urban planning regulations, undermining local laws designed to ensure the lawful and orderly growth of housing schemes in the region.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza emphasized the importance of following legal procedures. No housing project can begin marketing, development, or plot bookings without prior authorization from the relevant authorities.

She stressed that all housing schemes must obtain the necessary approvals from the RDA to prevent illegal construction and ensure proper urban development.

The DG has instructed the MP&TE directorate to take strict measures against illegal advertisements and marketing. FIRs will be filed against the owners of these illegal land subdivisions. She pointed out that these developers are unlawfully advertising and selling plots without the required approval, which is a clear violation of the law.

A formal investigation is ongoing, and the RDA has warned that further legal action may be taken if these violations continue. The DG has also urged the general public to exercise caution and verify any housing scheme with the RDA before making investments. Information about approved schemes can be accessed through the RDA website: www.rda.gop.pk.