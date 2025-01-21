Robbers kill businessman in Swabi

Swabi - A leading businessman was killed and his brother injured when they resisted unidentified robbers who snatched over Rs 10 million from them on Monday.

The police said that the deceased businessman was from Kaya village, Tehsil Chota Lahor, and had a large business in the main Bazaar of Tehsil Topi.

The businessman was on his way to the bank to deposit the snatched amount when the robbers stopped them near their house at gunpoint. When they refused to hand over the money, the robbers opened fire. As a result, Jamshed Khan was killed on the spot, while his brother Firdous Khan was critically injured. The body of the deceased and the injured businessman were shifted to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital.

When contacted, DSP Tehsil Chota Lahor, Fazal Sher Khan, said that over Rs10 million were snatched from them, and police were raiding various locations to trace the robbers.

A policeman from Chota Lahor Police Station, when contacted, confirmed that an FIR had been registered, but the police could not share the names of the accused with the press.

Meanwhile, businessmen from Tehsil Topi staged a protest demonstration and closed the markets in response to the killing of one of their colleagues and the injury of another.