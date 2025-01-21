Rs400m worth of smuggled items seized in operation

MULTAN - A joint team of the Customs Enforcement and police seized fifteen truckloads of smuggled items worth over Rs 400 million in an operation at the Main Foodgrain Market in the city on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the joint team also had assistance from the intelligence agencies and was able to overpower the resistance by the law violators through their professional capabilities. The smuggled business goods taken into custody included imported cigarettes, flavored tobacco, tobacco, betelnuts and fifteen trucks.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said the operation was led by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and commended the efforts of the joint team that comprised SP cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, DSP Abdur Rauf, SHO Faizan Qayyum and others. Kamran Amir Khan said the success in operation was the result of cooperation between different law enforcement agencies and highlighted their combined commitment to root out illegalities and crimes from the city of saints. Operations to eliminate crime and illegal business practices would continue, he added.

VARIOUS FOOD OUTLETS FINED

In a major initiative to ensure food safety, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched an operation in Multan, Khanewal, and Lodhran districts.

The operation, conducted under the guidance of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, resulted in hefty fines, closures, and the disposal of expired and unhygienic products.

In Multan, food safety teams conducted inspections at multiple food outlets, including milk shops, restaurants, bakeries, and street food vendors.

Two milk shops in Zakariya Town and Khan Village were fined Rs 20,000 each for failing to meet milk quality standards. A restaurant in Fawara Chowk, Shujabad, faced a Rs 30,000 fine after insects were found in the freezer and food processing was carried out in an open area.

A bakery in Chowk Pul Barara was penalized Rs 25,000 for using substandard ingredients in sweets, while a Nihari shop in Chowk Shah Abbas was fined Rs 20,000 for poor cleanliness and hygiene practices.

In Khanewal, a bakery near 68 Mor intersection was shut down temporarily after the food storage area was found to be unhygienic, with production suspended until improvements were made.

A breakfast point on Mawlvi Hidayatullah Road was fined Rs 30,000 for using Chinese salt in food preparations. Additionally, grocery stores and bakeries in Faiz Bazaar and Liaquat Bazaar were fined Rs 10,000 each for selling expired tea leaves and open spices.

In Lodhran, a pizza outlet near the Children’s Park in the Model Market was fined Rs 15,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation. Two hotels in Baloch Market and Ghausia Chowk were collectively fined Rs 35,000 over unhygienic conditions.