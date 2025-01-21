Recently, we marked the birth anniversary of Sain G.M. Syed, a visionary leader, renowned politician, and founder of the Jeay Sindh Movement. Born on 17 January 1904, Sain G.M. Syed is regarded as the father of modern Sindhi nationalism.

Blending Sindhi nationalism with communism and Sufism, he drew inspiration from Gandhi and Karl Marx. His political journey began during the Khilafat Movement in the 1920s, when he organised a conference in his hometown, Sann, in March 1920. Initially a vocal supporter of the Pakistan Movement, he played a pivotal role in ensuring Sindh’s support for Pakistan in 1947. However, post-independence, his ideological differences with the leadership led to his imprisonment for nearly 30 years.

Author of over 49 books on literature, politics, religion, and culture, Sain G.M. Syed devoted his life to Sindh and its people. His famous quote remains a testament to his vision: “Sindh is not just a piece of land; it is an identity, a culture, a symbol of peace and tolerance.”

ABDUL WAHAB RAJPER,

Khairpur Mirs.