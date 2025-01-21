Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sain G.M. Syed

January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Recently, we marked the birth anniversary of Sain G.M. Syed, a visionary leader, renowned politician, and founder of the Jeay Sindh Movement. Born on 17 January 1904, Sain G.M. Syed is regarded as the father of modern Sindhi nationalism.

Blending Sindhi nationalism with communism and Sufism, he drew inspiration from Gandhi and Karl Marx. His political journey began during the Khilafat Movement in the 1920s, when he organised a conference in his hometown, Sann, in March 1920. Initially a vocal supporter of the Pakistan Movement, he played a pivotal role in ensuring Sindh’s support for Pakistan in 1947. However, post-independence, his ideological differences with the leadership led to his imprisonment for nearly 30 years.

Author of over 49 books on literature, politics, religion, and culture, Sain G.M. Syed devoted his life to Sindh and its people. His famous quote remains a testament to his vision: “Sindh is not just a piece of land; it is an identity, a culture, a symbol of peace and tolerance.”

Commissioner orders for making filtration plants functional across Division

ABDUL WAHAB RAJPER,

Khairpur Mirs.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025