SAU VC highlights importance of safety in veterinary services

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr Altaf Ali Siyal on Monday underscored the critical importance of implementing safety measures and providing training for professionals, technicians, cattle owners and dairy farm workers working in veterinary services, animal hospitals, laboratories and field operations to prevent the transmission of diseases between humans and animals. He pointed out that lapses in safety protocols have resulted in several life-threatening incidents. Dr Altaf Ali Siyal delivered these remarks during the closing ceremony of the two-day “Biorisk Management” training workshop, organised by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sciences, in collaboration with Health Security Partners (HSP), USA, and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad. According to the university spokesperson, the VC in his address emphasised the importance of applying the knowledge gained during the workshop in veterinary laboratories and cattle farms to enhance safety and bio-security. He stressed that the enforcement of bio-safety principles was crucial to safeguard public health and protect ecosystems. The workshop’s lead organiser Prof Dr Shahid Hussain Abro highlighted that the objective of the event was to impart practical knowledge of bio-safety and bio-security within veterinary laboratories. The event was attended by faculty members, researchers and post-graduate students from various institutions across the country. Dr Agha Waqar Younus, Dr Furqan Kabir and Dr Riaz Hussain Leghari, all of whom were involved in the workshop, praised the experience provided to participants in laboratory safety protocols and bio-security practices. At the conclusion, certificates were awarded to the participants in recognition of their active participation in the practical sessions. The participants took an oath to share the knowledge gained during the workshop with others. Participants from various renowned institutions across Pakistan, including Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, University of Poonch, Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Sakrand and Lasbela University of Agricultural and Marine Sciences, Uthal, Balochistan attended the training workshop.