SC removes additional registrar over case-fixing controversy

The has removed Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas from his post following a controversy over case-fixing.

A notification issued by the Additional Registrar (Administration) stated that Nazar Abbas has been reassigned as an officer on special duty (OSD).

The notification revealed that Abbas was found guilty of a significant error by scheduling a constitutional bench case before a regular bench, disrupting court proceedings.

The Supreme Court noted that his actions resulted in a waste of the court’s and litigants' time and resources. The registrar of the Supreme Court has been instructed to thoroughly examine the matter.