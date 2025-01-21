Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Secretary transport visits Vehari, reviews Excel Load Management plan

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  In order to ensure the implementation of the Punjab Chief Minister’s initiative “Excel Load Management”, Transport Secretary Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch visited Vehari and reviewed the “Excel Load Management” plan while presiding over a meeting at the DC office.  A briefing was also given to him regarding provision of facilities at the bus stand, route permit for vehicles, fitness certificate and bus stand.

Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer and DPO Mansoor Aman and officers of related departments were also present in the meeting. Punjab Transport Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch directed the departments concerned to survey and present the data of turnstiles, highways and patrol posts in the meeting and said that all the departments concerned should fix the capacity in terms of excess load management and overloaded vehicles.  Transport Secretary Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch further said that the Chief Secretary Punjab has patrolled police on the highways which lead to the breakdown of highways.  It has been indicated to create patrolling police posts where there are no posts. Industries department should make the turnstiles on the side of the highways active while the highway department should identify the load generating points on the highways.

Our Staff Reporter

