Shifting of Attock villages condemned

ATTOCK - Former State Minister Malik Amin Aslam, who also serves as Chairman of “Haqooq-e-Attock,” has strongly condemned the shifting of villages in five Patwar circles of Attock to Rawalpindi district. The affected villages include Moza Ganda, Kak Chaudhry, Mian Rashida, Chak Fatu, Thatti Gujran, Daulat Pur, Dhok Mian Achha, Meloo, and Raman. Aslam lamented that these villagers, who had sacrificed their agricultural lands for the construction of the new Islamabad airport, are now being penalized by losing their identity and being transferred to another district.

Aslam criticized public representatives for their silence on this issue, accusing them of neglecting their duty to voice the concerns of Attock’s people in the assemblies. He highlighted that while Attock is rich in natural resources, including oil, gas, and cheap electricity from the Ghazi Barotha hydro project, the constitutional royalty from these resources is not being given to the local population.

Aslam also mentioned that he had already filed a petition in the High Court to address this injustice and ensure the people of Attock receive their constitutional rights. He revealed that substantial gold reserves had been discovered along the River Indus in Attock but are being illegally mined without benefiting the country or the district’s people.

Aslam vowed to continue advocating for the rights of Attock’s residents both inside the courts and on political platforms. He described the shifting of the villages as a severe injustice to the people who have long sacrificed for the national interest and demanded the immediate reversal of this administrative decision.