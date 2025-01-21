Sindh governor lauds Qatar’s active role in Gaza ceasefire agreement

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday presented a bouquet and sweets to Consul General of Qatar, Nayef Shahein RM Alsulaiti, at the Qatar Consulate here to honor him on Qatar’s active role in the Gaza ceasefire agreement, recognising it as a crucial contribution to regional peace. Upon his arrival, the Consul General and diplomatic staff gave the Sindh governor a warm welcome. During his meeting with the Qatar’s Consul General, the governor Sindh emphasised the strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar over time.

He noted that Qatari investments have significantly contributed to reducing poverty and unemployment in the region. The governor urged Qatari investors to take advantage of the province’s lucrative sectors. During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations, investment opportunities, trade enhancement, and other key matters. The Consul General expressed Qatar’s desire to see Pakistan thrive economically and maintain its strategic defence role in the region.