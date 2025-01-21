SPARC holds dialogue to combat growing tobacco epidemic among youth

Peshawar - In a significant step towards combating the growing tobacco epidemic among Pakistan’s youth, the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) convened a two-day dialogue titled “Discussion on Sustainable Tobacco Control Measures: Protecting Youth from Emerging Health Risks.”

Participants emphasized the need to strengthen policy frameworks, enhance enforcement mechanisms, implement higher tobacco taxes, regulate emerging tobacco products, and develop innovative public advocacy initiatives to protect the health of future generations.

Barrister Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information & PR, emphasized the grave implications of tobacco use on public health and its pervasive impact on society. “The health of our future generations is at risk, and it is a challenge we cannot afford to ignore,” he remarked.

“The consequences of inaction are severe, not only in terms of health but also regarding the economic burden and social costs that come with it. Collective action is imperative to safeguard our youth and protect the nation’s future.”

Dr Khalil Ahmad, Programme Manager at SPARC, highlighted SPARC’s ongoing initiatives and stressed the urgency of immediate and sustainable interventions. “Tobacco use among our youth is a growing epidemic that poses severe health, social, and economic challenges. We must implement robust measures to curb this trend before it spirals out of control,” he asserted.

Prof Dr Matiur Rehman, Dean of Allied Healthcare Sciences at the Health Services Academy (HSA), provided a comprehensive analysis of the tobacco epidemic. He stated that over 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco, leading to approximately 8 million deaths annually. In Pakistan, the economic burden of smoking on individuals aged 35 and above is estimated at Rs615.07 billion. Dr Rehman called for stringent regulations on emerging tobacco products such as e-cigarettes, highlighting their appeal to youth and the evolving regulatory challenges they pose.

Dr Faouzia Hanif, Deputy Director at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, revealed alarming statistics about tobacco’s health toll in Pakistan, with over 160,000 deaths each year attributed to tobacco-related diseases and nearly 1,200 children aged 10–14 years beginning to smoke daily. She underscored the need to strengthen existing laws and adopt new protective measures to reverse this troubling trend.

Dr Muhammad Asif, Chief Health at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, addressed the broader impact of tobacco on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like lung cancer, heart disease, and chronic respiratory conditions. He emphasized the importance of an integrated approach combining health warnings, public education, and youth engagement.

Rao M Rizwan from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination highlighted the environmental consequences of tobacco farming, including deforestation and soil degradation. He urged sustainable agricultural practices to mitigate these adverse effects.

Other key representatives from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and PEMRA also attended the event and shared their views on important tobacco-related issues, including taxation and the role of media in shaping public opinion.

The event concluded with actionable resolutions, including raising tobacco taxes, regulating new tobacco products, and enhancing public advocacy. The dialogue brought together key stakeholders from public health, regulatory authorities, taxation, environmental sectors, and media to explore comprehensive strategies for addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by tobacco use among youth.

Attendees reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative action. Participants included representatives from government ministries, regulatory bodies, civil society organizations, media, and international health organizations, reflecting a united front for sustainable tobacco control.