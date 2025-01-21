Sports legends to feature in opening ceremony of Khelta Punjab Games

LAHORE - Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said that several sports legends and former Olympians will participate in the opening ceremony of third and final Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch shared this information while presiding over an important meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Ata ur Rahman, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Tariq Khanzada and Chand Perveen participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Khizar Ch said the two phases – Inter-Tehsil and Inter-District – of Khelta Punjab Games have already been completed quite successfully. “The players from all divisions of the province will exhibit their sports skills in the Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games,” he added.

The DG SBP added that Khelta Punjab Games are being conducted in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister. “Sports Board Punjab is making befitting arrangements for the smooth holding of Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games.” He said that the Khelta Punjab Games have great significance for the development of sports culture among the younger generation across the province.

“The Khelta Punjab Games are providing an effective platform to the emerging and talented athletes of the province to express their sports potential,” he added.