Students’ Union elections in QAU should be seen as a pilot project: Justice Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD - A constitutional bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday served notices to respondents including federation in a petition seeking restoration of students’ unions.

A six-member constitutional headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the case. During the course of proceeding, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the schedule for the students’ union elections has been issued in Quaid-e-Azam University, and the elections here should be seen as a pilot project. Justice Jamal Mandokhel said that politics has entered even the bar elections while political parties have formed their political wings in educational institutions. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned that is there a ban on students’ unions? When was this ban imposed? Political parties have political wings in Karachi University, students’ unions do not mean politics but the welfare of students, he said.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi said that violence occurred in Karachi University due to student unions, due to which Rangers had been deployed there for 35 years. Lawyer Umar Gilani said that Rangers were deployed in Karachi University due to special circumstances. Justice Amin ud Din Khan said that the Students Union is a nursery, these same people will later have to take care of the country.

Justice Rizvi said that the problem should be solved by sitting with good students. Justice Musarrat Hilali said that let the children study, why are they being brought into politics. The bench served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing. Meanwhile, the constitutional petition regarding the trial of civilians under Army Act was fixed for hearing on Monday but the proceedings were de-listed from the Cause List due to non-availability of Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, a member of the seven-member Constitutional Bench.

The bench, headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was hearing the petition for nine consecutive days.

During the previous hearing, the court directed Advocate Khwaja Haris, Counsel for the Ministry of Defense, one more time to conclude his arguments by Tuesday. The case was fixed for hearing today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) in the cause list but was De-listed, on Sunday, and notified Monday that due to non-availability of one member of the Bench, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, the proceedings will not take place.

Khwaja Haris will continue his arguments before the court on next date of hearing to be fixed and announced later.