SUKKUR - A one-day blood donation camp was set up at the Police Lines Sukkur here on Monday where DIG Sukkur Capt (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, alongwith other police officers and personnel, donated blood for children suffering from thalassemia. SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh stated that the police department is committed to serving humanity and will continue to organize such events to help those in need.