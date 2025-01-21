Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Critical Analysis of the 26th Amendment

January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The separation of powers between the executive, judiciary, and legislature is a cornerstone of a stable state, as highlighted by Montesquieu’s theory. However, the recent 26th amendment in Pakistan undermines this principle. Unlike other amendments, which undergo lengthy parliamentary processes, the 26th amendment was passed in just 24 hours, raising concerns about its legitimacy.

The amendment has fundamentally altered the judiciary’s structure and powers. For instance, it changes the appointment process for the Chief Justice of Pakistan, shifting power to a special parliamentary committee. This move appears to be a calculated effort by the ruling party to influence judicial appointments. Additionally, the amendment reduces the Chief Justice’s service tenure and transfers significant powers from the Supreme Court to constitutional benches.

These changes undermine judicial independence and disrupt the balance of power. The removal of the Supreme Court’s suo moto powers, which previously allowed it to act on illegal activities, is particularly alarming.

While the amendment introduces some positive aspects, such as the elimination of riba by 2028 and the inclusion of the right to a healthy environment, it fails to gain public support due to its overarching impact on judicial independence. This amendment is widely viewed as an unconstitutional effort to enhance parliamentary influence at the expense of the judiciary.

GHULAM FAREED,

Umerkot.

