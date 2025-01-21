Thrilling action at Ghazi & Magsi National Jrs, Srs Tennis Championship

LAHORE - The Ghazi & Magsi National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship has delivered exciting matches across all categories at its hard-court venue. In the U18 singles first round, Nabeel Ali Qayum thrashed Arham Shahza 6-0, 6-0 while Amir Mazari of Aitchison outclassed M Anis 6-0, 6-1. Hyderabad players also shone as Muzammil Bhand defeated Zain Nomi 6-0, 6-2, and Hazik Areejo beat Zyed Zaman 6-1, 6-2. Other notable victories came from Muhammad Yahya, Junaid Meher, and Ahsan Ahmed, showcasing their exceptional talent. In the boys U14 singles, Syed Abdullah claimed a 4-1, 4-2 win against Hamdan Noman, while Yahya Haleem, Mir Abbas Bhagat, and Zain Nomi also advanced with decisive wins. Meanwhile, in the boys U12 category, players like Ashar Bhaila, Syed Sufyan, and Muhammad Ayan dominated their matches to progress confidently. The men’s singles competition saw intense clashes, with Ismail Aftab, Muneer Derbari, and Taimoor Ansari advancing in the early rounds. In the second round, Ibrahim Iltifat overcame Haris Tariq 8-4, and Kashan Tariq defeated Laraib Shamsi 8-1 to secure their spots. In men’s doubles, the pairs of Kashan Tariq and Asad Zaman, as well as Ibrahim Iltifat and Bilal Soomro, delivered dominant performances to progress to the next stage. On the ladies’ side, Soraya Bus outclassed Tahreem Yousuf 6-0, 6-2. The U10 singles saw Hamza Khan staging a comeback to defeat Maier Anas 3-5, 4-2, 4-2, and Ashar Bhaila cruising past Zaydan 4-0, 4-0.