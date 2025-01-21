Two additional judges of IHC take oath

ISLAMABAD - Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan took oath as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday. The ceremony was held at the IHC building, where Chief Justice Aamer Farooq administered the oath to the newly appointed judges.

With the completion of their oath-taking, Justice Minhas and Justice Khan officially became part of the IHC. Following their induction, the IHC Registrar Office issued a new roster, which will see the operationalization of five division benches and ten single benches starting from this week. According to the new roster, several division benches have been formed, including one comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Inam Amin, as well as Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan. Other benches include Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Azam Khan, and Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

The Law Ministry had earlier notified the appointments of Raja Inam Amin Minhas and Muhammad Azam Khan as additional judges of the IHC for a one-year term, effective from the date they took their oaths. Justice Minhas, a distinguished lawyer, played a significant role in advocating for an increase in the number of IHC judges during his tenure as president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA). He was also a member of the Senate Committee on Legal Reforms and played an instrumental role in lobbying for the restoration of the IHC after it was declared illegal by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan in 2007. Justice Azam Khan, who served in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Service as an additional district and sessions judge, was transferred to the Islamabad Judicial Service in 2012. He held several important administrative roles, including serving as the special court judge in the high treason case against former President Pervez Musharraf. His last position was as sessions judge (West) Islamabad.