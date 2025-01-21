Two women among 14 injured in Darra accident

PESHAWAR - At least 14 people, including two women, were injured when a truck collided with a passenger coach in Kohat on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred near Matni Raheemabad, close to Darra Adam Khel, where a truck and a passenger coach collided.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 dispatched an ambulance and a rescue vehicle to the site. The rescue team provided immediate medical assistance to the injured and transported them to Lady Reading Hospital.

The injured included two women, aged 40 and 35, as well as 23-year-old Shoaib, 50-year-old Ameen Jan, 40-year-old Raza Ali Khan, 38-year-old Noor Ali Khan, 24-year-old Khayam, 25-year-old Salman, 22-year-old Waheed, 31-year-old Fareed, and 40-year-old Sakhi Rehman. Three unidentified individuals were also among the injured.