Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two women among 14 injured in Darra accident

NEWS WIRE
January 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   At least 14 people, including two women, were injured when a truck collided with a passenger coach in Kohat on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred near Matni Raheemabad, close to Darra Adam Khel, where a truck and a passenger coach collided.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 dispatched an ambulance and a rescue vehicle to the site. The rescue team provided immediate medical assistance to the injured and transported them to Lady Reading Hospital.

The injured included two women, aged 40 and 35, as well as 23-year-old Shoaib, 50-year-old Ameen Jan, 40-year-old Raza Ali Khan, 38-year-old Noor Ali Khan, 24-year-old Khayam, 25-year-old Salman, 22-year-old Waheed, 31-year-old Fareed, and 40-year-old Sakhi Rehman. Three unidentified individuals were also among the injured.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025