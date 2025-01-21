Tuesday, January 21, 2025
UK High Court's judgment severe blow to govt: Saif

190 million pounds case

Our Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025
Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, stated that the British High Court’s judgment regarding the 190 million pounds case is a severe blow to the “illegitimate” government.

He emphasized that, according to the agreement, the funds were supposed to be deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He further stated that it has become clear that the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict was based on personal malice and ill intentions.

He also claimed that, like other fabricated cases, this one will also be dismissed by the High Court.

The Advisor added that the truth behind all the fake cases filed by the federal government is being exposed one by one, and this case will also be dismissed soon.

Barrister Saif said that after going to the High Court, Maryam Nawaz and the Sharif family will be left disappointed, while PTI founding chairman Imran Khan is bravely facing all fake cases. He expressed his confidence that the truth will prevail.

Barrister Saif concluded that the federal government cannot achieve its “sinister goals through fake cases.” Imran Khan’s power lies with the people, and he cannot be removed from their hearts through deceitful tactics.

The Advisor added that the “illegitimate” federal government has violated the Constitution and the law due to its hatred for Imran Khan, but its dream of eliminating Imran Khan and PTI will never come true.

Our Staff Reporter

