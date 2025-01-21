Underground Water Tank Project at Tikka Chowk to be completed within three months

LAHORE - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) underground at Hussain Park Tikka Chowk would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 560 million within three months. This was briefed by WASA officers during the visit of WASA Vice Chairman, Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed, who reviewed the ongoing construction progress of the underground at Tikka Chowk here on Monday. The Project Director, Abu Bakar Imran, briefed in details the construction progress. He told the WASA vice chairman the would help store 1.5 million gallons of rainwater. Before the tank’s construction, the flow of traffic from G-Block Market to Tikka Chowk was frequently disrupted during rain. Once the project was completed, traffic would continue to flow smoothly, and rainwater would be efficiently collected in the tank. WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed emphasized the importance of using high-quality materials throughout the construction process.

He directed that all available resources should be utilized to complete the project within the stipulated timeline. Additionally, he stressed the need for maintaining transparency throughout the construction phase. Special measures would be taken to ensure minimal inconvenience to residents during the construction.

Daily progress reports of the project would be submitted to ensure continuous monitoring.

“WASA’s mission is to provide citizens with better and more efficient services, and we are committed to utilizing all resources to achieve the goal”, said Chaudhry Shahbaz.