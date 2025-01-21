Urban Planning

The establishment of land reuse and zoning plans for urban master planning in 32 districts by the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department is a welcome and overdue step. With Pakistan’s rapidly growing population and the unchecked urban sprawl it has triggered, such measures are critical to curbing the loss of agricultural land and preserving the environment. Punjab alone has reportedly lost 225,000 green acres over the past few decades to more than 6,000 housing schemes, over 4,000 of which were developed illegally in collusion with municipal and development authorities.

The method behind this widespread illegal development is disturbingly simple. Agricultural land, often owned by small farmers, is acquired—sometimes forcibly—despite being unauthorised for housing schemes. These schemes are then developed illegally, with local authorities bribed to turn a blind eye or provide false legitimacy. Once plots are sold and speculative profits are pocketed, developers frequently abscond with the proceeds. In cases where they remain, the societies operate unregulated, often located in areas unsuitable for urban development. This leads to disorganised sprawl, leaving municipal authorities to deal with the chaos of unplanned urban growth in areas ill-equipped for it.

While major urban centres such as Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi may already have detailed planning frameworks, it is crucial to extend this systematic approach to smaller districts. Centralised urban master plans, coupled with a provincial-level database to monitor and flag unauthorised developments, are essential for stemming this tide of unchecked growth. However, creating these master plans alone will not suffice.

The government should establish a specialised task force operating at the provincial level, separate from local district management, to oversee the implementation of these plans. This body would be responsible for approving or rejecting proposed housing schemes based on their adherence to the master plan. Operating at the provincial level would help minimise the influence of local corruption networks that have historically enabled such illegal developments.