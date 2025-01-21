US power to end wars, Trump declares on return

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz congratulate Donald Trump on his second inauguration.

WASHINGTON/Islamabad - US president Donald Trump took power for another four years on Monday, vowing to create a nation that is “greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before.” “The golden age of America begins right now,” Mr. Trump began his 30-minute speech. “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.” Mr. Trump said he is “confident and optimistic” that the U.S. is “at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.” “From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” he declared.

But Mr. Trump argued that he’s taking over a government facing “a crisis of trust,” adding that a “radical and corrupt establishment” has left the nation in “disrepair.” He said the federal government can no longer provide basic services and claimed that the situation at the southern border is out of control.

President Trump also said that under his watch, the US will build the “strongest military the world has ever seen”. “We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into,” he said.

“Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable,” President Trump said.

He vowed to declare a national emergency at the southern border in one of his first acts in office, saying “all illegal entry will immediately be halted.” He also said he would begin the process of deporting millions of criminal undocumented immigrants and send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. He asserted that he not only has a political mandate to carry out his agenda, but also a divine one, after he survived an assassination attempt months before he won the election. “I felt then and believed even more so now that my life was saved for a reason, I was saved by God to make America great again,” he said.

Mr. Trump, who returns to office as a convicted felon, also invoked the legal troubles he’s faced since leaving office.

White House website declares “America is back”

Whitehouse.gov, the official website of the White House, reflected the transfer of power early Monday afternoon as President Donald Trump took the oath of office for the second time.

The new website layout declared “AMERICA IS BACK,” with a large image of Trump pointing outward. Visitors to the website see a short video of clips from Trump’s first term before being directed to the website, including Marine One, military flyovers and Trump saluting.

“Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America,” the website reads, echoing Trump’s inaugural address.

Below the image is a link directing visitors to executive actions. No executive actions were immediately listed, but Trump has promised numerous ones to be signed quickly following his swearing-in.

The website also includes biographies of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump and the incoming Cabinet, as well as a section laying out the new administration’s priorities, including “end inflation and lower costs,” “tax cuts for American workers,” “secure America’s borders,” “American energy dominance” and “make American cities safe again.”

Trump says his “life was saved” by God to make America great again

In his inaugural speech, President Donald Trump said his “life was saved” by the grace of God to make America great again, in reference to the assassination attempt made on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania while he was on the campaign trail.

Trump has relayed religious imagery following the assassination attempt, with some of his supporters at the Republican National Convention viewing his survival as divine intervention. “Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponised to persecute political opponents — something I know something about,” Mr. Trump said. “We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again under my leadership. We will restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law.” Fearing that Mr. Trump would retaliate against his political enemies, Biden issued a number of pardons during his last hours in office, including those associated with the investigation into the Capitol riot as well as his own family members.

This year’s speech stands in contrast to his first inaugural address eight years ago in which he depicted a dark vision of a nation in decline that he called “American carnage.”

Mr. Trump took the oath of office in a rare indoor ceremony in the Capitol in the same room where a violent mob of his supporters stormed through four years earlier to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Wearing a navy suit and purple tie, Mr. Trump took the oath administered by Chief Justice John Roberts at 12:01 p.m. Mr. Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, who wore a long navy coat and matching hat, as well as his five children, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron.

The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Trump’s predecessors, a tradition the president defied in 2021 as he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Former first lady Michelle Obama was absent — her office had said ahead of the inauguration that she would not attend. Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump and his wife had tea at the White House with the outgoing president and first lady, another tradition the Trumps did not observe when Biden succeeded him in 2021.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the 47th President of the United States of America.

“My warmest congratulations to Donald Trump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-U.S. partnership”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this in a post on X.

“Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future. My best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term in office”, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif commented.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his statement also congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the 47th President of the United States of America. He extended his best wishes for the new US President.