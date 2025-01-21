Zulu king’s first wife fails to halt third marriage

CAPE TOWN - The first wife of South Africa’s Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has failed in her legal attempt to halt his plans to take a third wife. Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela went to court ahead of what was expected to be the wedding later this week. But despite the ruling, it is not clear whether the wedding will still go ahead as planned. On Saturday, South African media quoted a letter reportedly from the king saying the ceremony had been called off “due to reasons beyond the control of the royal house”. These types of marriages are recognised in South Africa but only if they are registered as customary weddings. This latest row comes amid a series of scandals that has hit King Misuzulu since he came to power just over two years ago.

The Zulu king does not have formal political power and the monarch’s role within broader South African society is largely ceremonial, but he remains hugely influential with a yearly government-funded budget of several million dollars. Before he was enthroned, the king married Mayisela in 2021 in a civil marriage.

In her legal argument heard in the high court on Monday, the queen, through her lawyer, said that the king could not marry anyone else as their marriage was still in force. Under South African law, a civil marriage must either be dissolved or converted to a traditional union before a man can take any more wives. It is not clear why the marriage contract was not an issue when the king took a second wife back in 2022. But according to South Africa’s weekly Sunday World newspaper, citing a letter Queen Mayisela had written to elders in the Zulu royal house, the couple had agreed to convert their marriage from civil to traditional. The duo, given the option of either divorcing and remarrying or applying for the conversion by their legal team, apparently opted to do the latter but King Misuzulu “decided to change his mind” for unknown reasons, the queen reportedly said.