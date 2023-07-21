3.278m acres brought under rice cultivation: Secretary Agriculture Punjab

Rawalpindi-Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that 3.278 million acres have been brought under rice cultivation against the target of 5 million acres.

This year, the production target of paddy has been set at 4.940 million tons and for achieving this target, 349 teams are working in the field which are providing technical guidance to the farmers in more than 7 thousand villages.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab expressed these views while addressing a meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force), Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning, Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmed. Director General Agricultural Information, Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Principal Scientist Rice Research Institute, Kala Shah Kaku Syed Sultan Ali Shah, Director Agriculture Adaptive Research, Lahore Mushtaq Ali, Director Agriculture Extension Gujranwala Javed Akhtar and Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Abdul Hameed and other officers participated while Director Agriculture (Extension) Gujarat, Bahawalpur participated online.

During the meeting, the situation of paddy sowing at the provincial level was reviewed. During the briefing, the Secretary Agriculture was told that this year, 4 million acres of basmati varieties are under cultivation while 1 million acres of coarse varieties of paddy are being cultivated. An increase of 6.7% in the area under paddy cultivation has been reported in the last 3 years and during last year, 4.87 million tons of rice were exported and earned 3.05 million dollars. On the occasion, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed to take special measures to further increase paddy exports. He directed to constitute Divisional Expert Groups in Faisalabad, Gujrat and Gujranwala for technical guidance of paddy farmers to control harmful pests in these core areas and also technical advisory should be given to farmers regarding pest/ insect control, pre-harvest interval spray (PHI) and Maximum Residues Limit (MRL) of spray on rice crop. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab has given further instructions that specific paddy related pesticide’s availability should be ensured in the market in the core paddy area while pesticides specific to other crops (cotton or wheat) will be prohibited in these areas to reduce the impact of pesticides on paddy crop.

In response to a question, Secretary Agriculture said that this year, Government of Punjab is providing a subsidy of Rs10 Billion on agricultural inputs to reduce the production cost of farmers.

Later, the representatives of Rice Exporters Association met with Secretary Agriculture, Punjab. During the meeting, Rice Exporters Association expressed fear of reduction in exports due to indiscriminate use of pesticides on paddy crop. Secretary Agriculture said that he directed to constitute Divisional Expert Groups in paddy core areas which will provide technical guidance to the farmers.

He further said that Government of Punjab is taking steps to increase the export of paddy so that the country’s foreign exchange can be enhanced.