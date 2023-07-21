6 cops martyred in two attacks in KP

PESHAWAR - Six cops have lost their lives in separate attacks in Peshawar and Khyber district as a wave of terrorism has made a resurgence in the province.

Three policemen were martyred and another 11 wounded when two suicide bombers detonated themselves at the Bara tehsil compounds in the Khyber tribal district on Thursday, local and official sources said.

Two gunmen arrived in a car and opened fire on police officers deployed in front of the tehsil complex’s main gate while trying to enter the compounds. However, the suicide bombers blew themselves up when they faced retaliation from the cops.

The cops martyred were identified as Bahadur Sher, Tayyab Afridi, and Muhammad Anwar, while 11 others were injured.

Earlier, late Wednesday night, armed militants shot dead two cops in Regi area of Peshawar district. The cops, identified as Amjad and Farman, were laid to rest with state honour on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Muhammad Khurasani shared a statement with media persons and claimed responsibility for the attacks. He further said they were using sniper and laser guns in their attacks. He further said that they had also killed two FC personnel through a sniper attack in North Waziristan on Thursday.

Terrorism has resurfaced in Pakistan, particularly in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed TTP broke its truce with the government in November last year. A week ago, 12 Pakistan Army personnel were martyred in attacks in Balochistan towns of Zhob and Sui, the military’s biggest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks this year.

An analysis of the recent attacks shows that mostly these are claimed by either TTP, or Daesh and their splinter groups. It merits a mention here that Daesh, being an international name, is considered more centralised in functioning. However, TTP has gained much power, compared to Daesh, following the takeover of Kabul by the Afghan Taliban known as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.