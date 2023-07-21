ANP expresses concern over recent wave of terrorism in KP

Peshawar - Awami National Party Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan expressed deep concerns regarding the recent spate of terrorist attacks on police and FC personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past three days.

In a statement issued, he strongly condemned the suicide attack on an FC vehicle in Hayatabad, the targeted killing of two police officials in the Regi area of Peshawar, and the suicide attack on Tehsil Compound in Bara district.

Aimal Wali Khan emphasized that these attacks were not only reprehensible but also a matter of grave concern. The terrorists were relentlessly targeting both the police and innocent civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing fear and insecurity among the residents. Additionally, he expressed worry over the growing incidents of ransom demands targeting the business community.

The ANP leader called for decisive action against those who supported the terrorists, urging that any secret agreements or support networks be dismantled. He demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators behind these recent attacks.