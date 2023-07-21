Friday, July 21, 2023
Court extends Asad Umar, Qureshi’s interim bail in May 9 vandalism cases

Web Desk
12:50 PM | July 21, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till August 8 in three cases related to May 9 vandalism.

Additional Sessions Judge approved the bail after hearing arguments from Qureshi’s lawyer in three cases including Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks.

These cases are registered against Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Race Course police stations.

Similarly, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore also extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar’s interim bail until August 8 in the Askari Tower vandalism case.

The Gulberg police station had registered a case against him and other PTI workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower, during the May 9 protests.

The court also ordered Asad Umar to cooperate with the investigation in these cases as well.

ATC extends PTI chairman’s bail in six cases

Furthermore, the court requested records of other cases for the next hearing.

