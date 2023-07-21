Friday, July 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bajaur senior cricket team defeats Khyber

APP
July 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Bajaur senior cricket team Thursday defeated its opponent Khyber by a big margin of 161 runs in the pool B match of Regional Inter-District Senior (Fata Region) of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) played at Jamrud Sports Complex, District Khyber.

The 3 days match was played at Jamrud Sports Complex district Khyber wherein Bajaur senior posted 310 in its first innings, Muhammad Aizaz played brilliantly and made 92 runs while Zaid Ahmad and Siraj ud Din scored 63 and 37 respectively. Muhammad Shakeel of the Khyber team showed great performance in bowling and got 6 wickets.

Khyber all team were bowled out for 216, Sami Ullah Jr scored a half-century and made 57. Muhammad Irfan and Hayat Ullah of the Bajaur team bowled very well and got 5 and 4 wickets respectively.

In the second innings of the match Bajaur all team made 270 runs including a very great innings of 148 not out by Sami Ullah. Bajour posted a 367 runs target to win the match to Khyber.

Sensational Crawley century helps England close rapidly on Australia

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023